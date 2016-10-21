Cyber attacks disrupt service on East Coast

Cyber attacks targeting internet infrastructure provider Dyn disrupted service on major sites such as Twitter and Spotify on Friday, mainly affecting users on the U.S. East Coast, according to Reuters.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attacks. Officials told Reuters that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were both investigating.

