MK seeks to revoke B'Tselem chief's citizenship

Coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) declared on Friday that he was looking into the legal possibility of revoking the citizenship of Hagai El-Ad, the executive director of the leftist organization B’Tselem, after he spoke against Israel during a UN Security Council meeting on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking on Channel 2, Bitan said that El-Ad’s speech at the meeting, in which he called on members of the Security Council to work “to end the occupation in the West Bank”, was a “blatant breach of trust by an Israeli citizen to the state, and as such, he should find another nationality.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)