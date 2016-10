Italy's Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi, on Friday described the UNESCO resolution ignoring the Jewish connection to Jerusalem as "incomprehensible and unacceptable".

Renzo said his officials should have voted against it, reported the AFP news agency.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)