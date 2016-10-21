MK Bitan: Erdan is siding with the left instead of the right

Coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud), who leads the proposal to cancel the establishment of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, on Friday attacked Minister Gilad Erdan, a member of his own party, and even hinted that he was collaborating with the left because of his opposition to the cancellation of the new broadcasting corporation.

"Gilad Erdan is wrong and unfortunately the new corporation is hold a counter-war against me, and he helps this war. Instead of standing alongside the Likud he is standing alongside the new corporation. What a shame. I suggest to Gilad Erdan that he side with the right and not with the left," Bitan told Army Radio.

