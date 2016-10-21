UN: ISIS using 550 families as human shields in Mosul

Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists have taken 550 families from villages around Mosul and are probably holding them as human shields, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office said on Friday.



UN spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani, citing "corroborated information" from the area, said the office was also investigating reports that ISIS had killed 40 civilians in one village.

