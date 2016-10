06:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16 Tishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16 Pentagon chief threatens response if North Korea uses nukes Pentagon chief Ashton Carter on Thursday threatened an "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses a nuclear weapon, AFP reported. Earlier in the day, North Korea had conducted a failed test of a powerful medium-range missile that experts warn could be deployed as early as next year. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs