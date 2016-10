05:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16 Tishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16 Trump's VP: We will accept a clear election result Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, reiterated on Thursday that Trump would accept a clear election result. At the same time, Pence stressed during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, he and Trump are prepared to file a legal challenge against the results of the election in certain circumstances. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs