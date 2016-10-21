A Gaza court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for collaborating with Israel, the Ma’an news agency reported.
The man sentenced was 40 years old and only identified by the initials R.A.
News BriefsTishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16
Gazan sent to 20 years in prison for spying for Israel
