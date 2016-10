Former MK Dr. Michael Ben-Ari addressed on Thursday the ideas raised by Michal Froman, the daughter-in-law of the late Rabbi Menachem Froman, the rabbi of Tekoa who was known for his peace-seeking meetings with Muslim religious figures, in an interview with Channel 10.

Froman, who was injured when she was stabbed by an Arab terrorist in January, participated in a rally outside the Prime Minister's residence organized by the radical leftist organization Women Wage Peace.