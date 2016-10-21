After failing to say whether he would accept the results of the US presidential election at last night's final presidential debate, today Republican candidate pledged to accept the results of the election on one condition.
That he wins.
Tishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16
Trump will accept the election results-if he wins
