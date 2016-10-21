01:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16 Tishrei 19, 5777 , 21/10/16 Trump will accept the election results-if he wins After failing to say whether he would accept the results of the US presidential election at last night's final presidential debate, today Republican candidate pledged to accept the results of the election on one condition. That he wins. Read more



