Lapid: Closing the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation will cost millions

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid made it clear on Thursday that he opposed the closing of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, as proposed by Likud members.

“Minister Gilad Erdan today showed courage when he publicly spoke out against the closure of the new Broadcasting Corporation. During the previous government, we advanced together this important reform in public broadcasting. Why? Because until then the Israeli Broadcasting Authority cost the public over a billion shekels a year without giving back the proper value,” Lapid wrote on Facebook.

“Remember when you paid a television fee each year? And remember how you were angry about having to pay for television that you weren’t watching? “Asked Lapid, who added that the closure of the new public corporation would cost more than 800 million shekels and said, “This government has hundreds of millions of unnecessary shekels? Give them to teachers.”