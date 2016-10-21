AJC: Condemn Iran for human rights abuse, Holocaust denial

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) Transatlantic Institute urges all members of the European Parliament to support crucial amendments submitted by MEP Marietje Schaake to a key Iran report, which will be voted on in the plenary next Tuesday in Strasbourg.

These amendments correct some of the report’s worst shortcomings, which in its current form fails to condemn the regime’s anti-Semitic propaganda and repeated calls for the destruction of Israel. The report further fails to adequately address the Iranian regime’s horrific human rights abuses and external aggression, primarily its critical support for Assad’s brutal war on his own population, and its support for international terrorism.