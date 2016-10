22:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Sukka burns down in Bayit Vegan Read more



A sukka on a residential building in Bayit Vegan caught fire and burned down. Firefighters now have the blaze under control.