20:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Miami-Dade declares 'red zone' for Zika virus Read more



CDC urges pregnant women to stay out of Miami-Dade area; says anyone who's been there should be tested. ► ◄ Last Briefs