20:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 College football just became more accessible for religious Jews Read more



University of Maryland has developed a non-electroic system to allow Shabbat observant Jews to attend college football games on Saturdays. ► ◄ Last Briefs