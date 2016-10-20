Saar: US should support construction in Jerusalem

Former minister Gid'on Saar called, Thursday, for significant building in Jerusalem. Addressing a gathering of parliamentarians from around the world, he explained such a scale of construction is the only way to guarantee the city as the capital of the Jewish people.

Saar included the E1 corridor between Jerusalem and the eastern suburb of Maaleh Adumim as an area that needed significant building, explaining Israel had to created Jewish contiguity between the two points and prevent Arab contiguity between Ramallah and predominantly-Arab portions of the capital. He also cited Arab construction, which he labeled wild and illegal, and called on American presidential candidates to declare that the United States will not pressure Israel on the matter.