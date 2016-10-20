Kahlon: We don't need UNESCO confirmation

Minister Moshe Kahlon attacked, Thursday, the just passed resolution of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization that denies non-Muslim ties to Jerusalem.

Speaking at the Hakhel festival of Jewish culture in Tel Aviv's harbor, he said, "I sought to check if we need UNESCO confirmation of our connection with Jerusalem. Jerusalem is mentioned 670 times in the Bible, and that's without its other names like Zion and Ariel. With all due respect to UNESCO and similar bodies, we do not need the confirmation of UNESCO that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. The tradition of father and mother is what keeps us here."