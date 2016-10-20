Gazan exploited commercial permit to plot terror

It was disclosed, Thursday, that the Shabak Israel Security Agency and police arrested a terror cell a month ago, before it could carry out a massive attack at a social hall in the southern Israel. The cell also planned to murder a soldier and use his belongings in negotiations with Israel.

One of the members was an Islamic Jihad recruit from the Gaza city of Khan Younis who entered Israel for commercial purposes. He made contact with three others, including an employee of the social hall, who was out of Gaza illegally. Indictments against the terrorists were filed, Thursday, in the Be'er Sheva' District Court.

