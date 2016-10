12:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Temple Mount activists simulate biblical water-drawing ritual Read more



Temple Mount activists simulate a traditional water-drawing ritual - in preparation for the real thing. The ritual is associated with the Sukkot holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs