12:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 President, Chief Rabbi Yosef discuss Syria, UNESCO President Reuven visited the Sukkah of Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Thursday morning in Jerusalem. The two discussed the resolution just passed by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, which denies non-Muslim ties to Jerusalem. They also discussed the Syrian civil war. At an interfaith meeting in the Presidential Residence last week, Rabbi Yosef called the Syrian situation "a small holocaust".



