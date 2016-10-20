It has been cleared for publication that a couple from the Arab city of Sakhnin in the Lower Galilee was arrested last month at Ben Gurion Airport after they returned with their 3 children from Iraq, where they had joined ISIS.
10:58
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16
Couple took children and joined ISIS
