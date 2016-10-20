Gold: Myth of Israeli isolation is incorrect

Outgoing Director-General Dore Gold of the Foreign Ministry said, Thursday morning, that the myth that Israel is isolated in the international community is incorrect.

Gold told a Jerusalem gathering of international parliamentarians that Israel's relations with nations in the Far East have improved significantly in recent years. He said things are happening in Israel's relations with Arab countries, even if they are behind the scenes and under the table. Gold also said Israel has every right to oppose a return to the borders it had before the Six Day War of 1967.