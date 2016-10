A march on behalf of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is scheduled to leave the Samarian community of Ofra in the direction of nearby Amona at 10:00 am, Thursday. The route was chosen against the backdrop of efforts to save Amona from a demolition ordered by the Supreme Court.

Those efforts will be the topic of a gathering at the end of the march. Ministers, Knesset members, local leaders and other public figures will speak.