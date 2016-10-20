Amona representatives have called on the Israeli government to take responsibility for the future of the Samarian Jewish community - despite US pressure. Amona stands to be demolished by the end of the year under a Supreme Court order.
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16
'Amona is the test'
