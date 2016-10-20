Rocks were thrown at the Jerusalem light rail, Thursday morning in the predominantly-Arab Shuafat neighborhood.
No injuries or damage were reported. Police were sent to search for the stone throwers.
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16
Rocks thrown at Jerusalem light rail
