A poll taken for the Cable News Network after Wednesday evening's third American presidential debate indicates that 52% percent of viewers thought Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton won, while 39% thought Republican Donald Trump did.
|
09:08
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16
New poll indicates Clinton won the debate
A poll taken for the Cable News Network after Wednesday evening's third American presidential debate indicates that 52% percent of viewers thought Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton won, while 39% thought Republican Donald Trump did.
Last Briefs