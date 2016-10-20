09:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 New poll indicates Clinton won the debate Read more



A poll taken for the Cable News Network after Wednesday evening's third American presidential debate indicates that 52% percent of viewers thought Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton won, while 39% thought Republican Donald Trump did. ► ◄ Last Briefs