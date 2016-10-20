IsraelNationalNews.com

New poll indicates Clinton won the debate

A poll taken for the Cable News Network after Wednesday evening's third American presidential debate indicates that 52% percent of viewers thought Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton won, while 39% thought Republican Donald Trump did.

