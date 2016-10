08:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 18-year-old youth stabbed to death in Rehovot Read more



An 18-year-old was stabbed to death Wednesday evening in Rehovot during a street fight. ► ◄ Last Briefs