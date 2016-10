06:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Three-day ceasefire begins in Yemen A three-day ceasefire brokered by the UN officially began in Yemen overnight Wednesday. The UN has expressed hop the break in fighting might lead to a resumption of peace talks between the coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.



► ◄ Last Briefs