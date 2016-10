Police in Ukraine have arrested four suspects, including two teenagers, in the beating of a rabbi in the western city of Zhitomir earlier this month, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The suspects in the October 7 beating of Mendel Deitsch, 63, were apprehended Sunday at a bus station in the city, which they planned to flee because they believed that police were closing in on them, according to a report by the MIG News website.