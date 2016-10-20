Assad: Photo of 5-year-old Omran was 'forged'

Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad told a Swiss TV station that government forces had to rid the city of Aleppo of rebel "terrorists" under its constitutional mandate to protect the civilian population, Reuters reports.

"That's our mission, according to the constitution, according to the law, that we have to protect people, that we have to get rid of those terrorists from Aleppo. This is where we can protect the civilians," the Syrian president said in an interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF, which was conducted on Tuesday and posted on the broadcaster's website on Wednesday.