A resident of Kochav Yair on Wednesday evening opened fire at the ground after suspecting that an intruder invaded his house. There were no injuries in the incident.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16
Shots fired in Kochav Yair; no injuries
