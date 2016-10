01:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Tishrei 18, 5777 , 20/10/16 Former top US general pleads guilty in Stuxnet leaks case Read more



Retired top U.S. general pleads guilty in a case involving leaks that revealed program to cripple Iran’s uranium enrichment system. ► ◄ Last Briefs