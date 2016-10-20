Le Pen wants to ban the kippah and force Jews to eat pork

Arutz Sheva sat down with Miriam Lesser, the Vice President of Qualita, the umbrella group of organizations that deal with French immigration to Israel, to discuss the recent comments of far-right French politician Marine Le Pen, who called to ban the kippah in France.

"The Jewish community does not take such things in stride," Lesser said. "We're angry, of course, but this was predictable given the way Le Pen has been gradually raising the severity of the steps she wishes to take to combat radical Islam."