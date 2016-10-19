IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
23:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16

Trump and Pence to address Israelis

The Republican party will hold a major campaign rally near the Temple Mount next Wednesday, October 26, two weeks before the presidential election, Republicans Overseas Israel has announced.

The event will be held under the title “Strengthening Jerusalem” with the goal of delivering a message, in light of UNESCO's resolution ignoring the Jewish connection to Jerusalem, that the party is unified behind the need to maintain the unity of Jerusalem and avoid political involvement when it comes to the city's historic identity.



Last Briefs