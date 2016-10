21:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 Housing Minister-world must stop UNESCO hypocrisy Read more



MK Galant says nations of the world must stop the UN from acting against the Jewish people, praises Israeli strides in urban development. ► ◄ Last Briefs