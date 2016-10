19:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef opposes Jewish entry to Temple Mount Read more



In an event organized by the Shas party Wednesday in Jerusalem, Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef opposed Jewish entry to Temple Mount.