18:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 MPs from around the world visit Jewish sites in Hevron Read more



A delegation of pro-Israel MPs visited Hevron for the first time while in Israel to support Jewish rights to the land. ► ◄ Last Briefs