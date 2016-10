13:10 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 Tishrei 17, 5777 , 19/10/16 Mayor of Efrat Oded Revivi: This is true peace Read more



Mayor of Efrat and International Liaison of the YESHA Council hosts Sukkot party for both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs. ► ◄ Last Briefs