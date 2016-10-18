High Court OKs Shas event at Sultan's Pool

The Supreme Court rejected, Tuesday, a petition against Jerusalem municipality's funding of the Sephardic-haredi Shas party's Hakbalat Pnei Rabo (Welcoming the Rabbi) event, scheduled for Wednesday at the Sultan's Pool, just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City.

The petition called the event political and Member of Knesset Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Union) asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to cancel the funding which, according to Channel 2 Television, was not put to a vote by the city council. Furthermore, MK Svetlova claimed the event discriminates against women.