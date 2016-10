14:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16 Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16 Secular father kidnaps baby minutes before circumcision Read more



Formerly religious father runs off with his newborn son moments before the circumcision where Rabbi Haim Kanievsky was set to serve as 'sandak'. ► ◄ Last Briefs