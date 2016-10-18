Gas leak in Armon Hanatziv

Three firefighting companies were sent to deal with a gas leak, Tuesday afternoon, on Avner Gershon Street in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.
The neighboring street was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
