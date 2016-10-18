Arabs threw rocks at an Israeli vehicle, Tuesday afternoon in the At-Tur neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem.
Two occupants of the vehicle sustained light wounds. Police were sent to search for the attackers.
|
14:41
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16
Rock attack at At-Tur
Arabs threw rocks at an Israeli vehicle, Tuesday afternoon in the At-Tur neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem.
Two occupants of the vehicle sustained light wounds. Police were sent to search for the attackers.
Last Briefs