14:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16 Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16 Rock attack at At-Tur Arabs threw rocks at an Israeli vehicle, Tuesday afternoon in the At-Tur neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem. Two occupants of the vehicle sustained light wounds. Police were sent to search for the attackers.



