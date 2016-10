Chairman David Shain of the Likud Youth attacked Member of Knesset Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Union), Tuesday, for her attempt to cancel the Knesset's annual session in memory of assassinated Tourism Minister Rehavam Zeevi, scheduled for next month.

Shain accused Svetlova of "trying in any way to generate headlines, even if it means harming the symbols of the state and the principle of the state," and said she was only serving in the Knesset "by accident" and caused scorn to Israel's parliament.