Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16 Anti-Israel Arab rap star to perform in Haifa despite outcry



Tamer Nafar, who slammed Israel as a "terror state" and said he "understands" the motivations of suicide bombers is scheduled to perform in Haifa during Sukkot. ► ◄ Last Briefs