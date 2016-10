Israel's coordinator of government activities in the territories refused a request by the Palestinian Authority to transfer the remains of terrorist Abu-Jihad following the destruction of the cemetery in the Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria by Islamic State terrorists, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Abu-Jihad was the deputy of Chairman Yasser Arafat of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the first chairman of the PA. Abu-Jihad was killed in a 1988 raid by Israel on his home in Tunisia.