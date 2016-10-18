IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16

Route 55 blocked between Alfei Menashe and Neve Yamin

Highway 55 was blocked in both directions between Alfei Menashe and Neve Yamin, Tuesday afternoon, following a collision between a bus and another vehicle.

Five people were injured, one of them seriously.



