Highway 55 was blocked in both directions between Alfei Menashe and Neve Yamin, Tuesday afternoon, following a collision between a bus and another vehicle.
Five people were injured, one of them seriously.
12:32
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16
Route 55 blocked between Alfei Menashe and Neve Yamin
