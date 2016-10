12:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16 Tishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16 40,000 at nature reserves and parks About 40,000 entries were recorded, Tuesday morning, at Israel's national parks and nature reserves. The most popular sites were the Caesarea and Tzipori national parks, the Ein P'rat and Ein Gedi nature reserves and the Massada national park. Many campers spent the night at the Tel Arad and Mamshit campsites in southern Israel.



