The Tel Aviv District Court handed down sentences of up to 15 months in prison and fines of up to 25,000 shekels, Tuesday, to three police officers convicted of operating as a "private police force" for car repossessers.

Between 2010 and 2013, one of the officers received more than NIS 100,000 in money and other favors. A total of four officers were convicted in the case, along with six managers and other employees of the company.