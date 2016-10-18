President's mobile sukkah in Akko

President Reuven Rivlin is continuing a tradition he began when he took office of taking the President’s Sukkah on the road, visiting Akko. While he's in the northern city, he will visit the International Alternative Theater Festival and meet some of the performers. He will be welcomed by first grade children from the city and meet Jewish and Arab students of the city’s music conservatory. Rivlin will also participate in a conversation about the way in which the different communities live together in the city, addressing issues of religion and education. Also participating in the discussions will be Member of Knesset Zuhair Bahloul, rabbis snd sheikhs of the city, educators and local leaders.

Rivlin will host the public in the Sukkah of the Presidential Residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday. On Thursday, he will visit the chief rabbis in their sukkahs.