The police traffic center reported congestion in various areas, Tuesday morning, as Israelis took advantage of the Sukkot holiday to take to the great outdoors.

The affected roads:

Westbound Highway 1 between Ganot and Kibbutz Galuyot

Southbound Route 4 between Hulot and Yavne

Northbound Highway 20 between Heyl Hashirion and La Guardia

Eastbound Route 65 from Mei Ami to Fahm

Southbound Highway 70 from Amakim to Hatishbi

Southbound Route 75 from Yagur to Amakim